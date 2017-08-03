Melissa York

Dollar Bay, Docklands

A four-storey penthouse, the jewel in the crown atop a new tower in the Docklands, went on sale at the foot of South Dock. The bay is named after American naval officers who would throw dollar bills to dockers to thank them for their hospitality during WWII. The 31 storey tower, designed by the same architects behind the One Blackfriars tower on the south bank, is surrounded on three sides by land that can’t be developed. The three bedroom, 3,000sqft penthouse sits atop 115 studio to three bedroom apartments and 30 planned basement parking spaces.

Call 020 3740 4997 or visit dollarbay.co.uk

Enderby Wharf, North Greenwich

From £432,000

The last river-facing homes at a new scheme in North Greenwich go on sale tomorrow. Studio to three bedroom apartments, 118 in total are available at Shackleton House, named after polar explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton. Three bedroom family apartments come with an underground parking space thrown in, and there are a number of buyer incentives on offer, including £1,000 worth of Evans bicycle vouchers per household, stamp duty contributions, two year paid travelcards or service charge, and furniture packs.

Call 020 8269 4080 or visit barrattlondon.com

Paragon Mews, Vauxhall

From £825,000

Live in an up and coming part of Zone One close to the re-development of the riverside near Battersea Power Station. There are eight new mews houses on sale situated in a gated private courtyard. The homes also back on to Vauxhall Park and they’re moments from the Oval cricket ground. Vauxhall station and the River Thames are a short walk away and the mews have been built to focus on flexible space and allowing natural light in. All of the homes come with private outdoor space.

Call Hamptons International on 0203 451 1544

Brewery Gate, Twickenham

From £1.25m

The last eight townhouses are on sale on the site of the former Royal Mail Sorting Office in south west London. A new show home opened up last week to show off the remaining four and five bedroom houses. As well as 28 new homes, the scheme includes a new public riverside piazza, a walkway along the River Crane that will be opening next month and a 320 capacity community building called The Exchange, where St Mary’s University will be running a number of events and courses for local residents.

Call 020 3642 9714 or visit brewery-gate.co.uk

Corio, Bermondsey

£519,950 and £524,950

The last two one bedroom apartments are on sale at Corio in Bermondsey, available through the government’s Help to Buy affordability scheme, where buyers need a 5 per cent deposit, 55 per cent mortgage and a 40 per cent government loan to buy. Situated on the site of the old Grange Tannery, each home has a private balcony and underground parking at extra cost, access to a 24 hour concierge and a private residential courtyard garden on the ground floor of the building.

Call 020 3811 6272 or visit lindenhomes.co.uk