Today's City Moves cover mortgages, airlines and energy. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Habito

Digital mortgage broker Habito has appointed Martijn Van Der Heijden, ex- global head of mortgages at HSBC and Jenny Watts, former director of lending operations at Metro Bank, in a move to boost its efforts to revolutionise the mortgage industry. Both Martijn and Jenny bring to the team a wealth of experience from the banking world as well as in-depth knowledge of the mortgage broking sector. The appointments are part of Habito’s continued drive to used technology to make the mortgage process fit for modern consumers; simpler, more transparent and a lot less painful. Martijn joins Habito after an extensive career in retail banking, with experience across all key products and areas, but particularly mortgages. At Metro Bank, Jenny oversaw every aspect of the customer journey from loan on-boarding, security and collateral management, loan operations, mortgage underwriting, servicing and collections management.

Cathay Pacific

Cathay Pacific has appointed James Ginns as its new regional general manager Europe. In this role, James will be responsible for the airline’s strategic and business development in Europe. Educated at Oxford University, James joined Swire & Sons in 1991, and has held a number of key positions at Cathay Pacific over the last 26 years – most recently as director service delivery. During his time with Cathay Pacific, James has acquired a wealth of experience in airline operations, country management, marketing and service delivery, in key roles such as general manager inflight services, general manager marketing and general manager Japan.

Oracle Power

Oracle Power, the UK energy developer of a combined lignite coal mine and mine mouth power plant located in Pakistan, has appointed Andreas Migge to its board of directors, as a non-executive director, with effect from yesterday. Andreas’ appointment is intended to strengthen the company’s board, particularly in bringing Block VI, Thar Coalfield, to financial close, as well as to provide further access to a wide international investor base and to identify new diversification opportunities in the natural resources and energy sector. He has an international background, having worked in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. After graduating he joined JP Morgan. He later served as an investment manager at Alpinvest Capital Partners and as a director of GE Capital in London. Subsequently, he worked in the UAE as a principal in the special situations group at the Abu Dhabi Investment Council. He is currently the chief financial officer of Pelletasia Holdings.

