Caitlin Morrison

British Airways cabin crew are planning to strike for another two weeks from 16 August, including the August bank holiday, Unite union said today.

The workers are undertaking industrial action due to a long-running pay dispute.

The airline was hit by more IT chaos yesterday, with systems going down at Heathrow and Gatwick. The disruption echoed the tech meltdown that rocked the flag carrier, and knocked its owner, International Consolidated Airlines Group, to the bottom of the FTSE in May.

A spokesperson for BA said: "As we have done in previous periods of industrial action we will ensure our customers reach their destinations.

"More than three months ago Unite agreed that our pay deal was acceptable but have since refused to ballot their members on it.

"Last week we took the significant step of offering to return staff travel to crew who had been on strike, which was the biggest outstanding issue in the dispute, in order to bring the dispute to an end. Unite has now chosen to reject this offer and call yet more strikes."