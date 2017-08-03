William Turvill

As you will have read, everywhere (but hopefully just through your favourite free, daily, business-focused London newspaper or its website), pay for FTSE 100 chief executives fell 17 per cent last year.

As you cry rivers and set-up crowdfunding pages for the bosses, here are some facts from the CIPD/ High Pay Centre report that you may have missed:

It would take an average UK full-time worker, earning £28,000 a year, 160 years to make what an average FTSE 100 chief exec does in one year

to make what an average FTSE 100 chief exec does in one year It would take them 1,718 years to earn Sir Martin Sorrell’s £48.1m from last year (though this was down from £70.4m in 2015)

to earn Sir Martin Sorrell’s £48.1m from last year (though this was down from £70.4m in 2015) There were eight Davids, seven Steves or Stephens and six women in the list of FTSE 100 chief executives

in the list of FTSE 100 chief executives Male bosses are paid £4.7m on average and females £2.6m

on average and females Imperial Brands’ Alison Cooper was the highest paid woman, making £5.5m

Bosses’ pay packages consisted, on average, of 20 per cent base salary. Some 48 per cent came from long-term incentive plans

The average pay ratio across the FTSE 100 was 129:1. Carnival has the highest ratio at 1,264:1, ahead of WPP on 1,134:1.

