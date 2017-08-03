As you will have read, everywhere (but hopefully just through your favourite free, daily, business-focused London newspaper or its website), pay for FTSE 100 chief executives fell 17 per cent last year.
As you cry rivers and set-up crowdfunding pages for the bosses, here are some facts from the CIPD/ High Pay Centre report that you may have missed:
- It would take an average UK full-time worker, earning £28,000 a year, 160 years to make what an average FTSE 100 chief exec does in one year
- It would take them 1,718 years to earn Sir Martin Sorrell’s £48.1m from last year (though this was down from £70.4m in 2015)
- There were eight Davids, seven Steves or Stephens and six women in the list of FTSE 100 chief executives
- Male bosses are paid £4.7m on average and females £2.6m
- Imperial Brands’ Alison Cooper was the highest paid woman, making £5.5m
- Bosses’ pay packages consisted, on average, of 20 per cent base salary. Some 48 per cent came from long-term incentive plans
- The average pay ratio across the FTSE 100 was 129:1. Carnival has the highest ratio at 1,264:1, ahead of WPP on 1,134:1.
Read more: FTSE 100 chief executive pay drops 17 per cent: Here are the top earners