Alys Key

Competition for jobs is heating up this summer, according to job site CV-Library.

The number of job applications made in July rose 1.1 per cent compared to last year across the UK.

In London the increase was 2.4 per cent, higher than the national average. But the capital was only 7th on the list of most competitive cities, with Bristol coming out top.

The city in the West of England has become something of a trendy tech hub lately, with companies like Graphcore making it their home.

See the top 10 cities for competition in the job market below.

The UK's most competitive cities for jobs

Rank City Rise in applications in July (year-on-year) 1 Bristol 6.5 per cent 2 Guildford 6.3 per cent 3 Southampton 5.9 per cent 4 Brighton 4.4 per cent 5 Dundee 3.3 per cent 6 Leeds 2.7 per cent 7 London 2.4 per cent 8 Newcastle 1.8 per cent 9 Manchester 1.3 per cent 10 Liverpool 1.3 per cent

Rising job numbers

Despite the jump in applicants jostling for positions, there was also good news for job-hunters. The data showed a rise of 8.3 per cent in advertised vacancies across the country.

Brighton had the biggest rise in its jobs market, as vacancies rose by 41.5 per cent on the year. Manchester was up 18.2 per cent while Leeds and Edinburgh both saw growth of 13.6 per cent.

There was also a rise in wages in several cities. Bristol's high jump in applications corresponded with a 10.8 per cent rise in pay packets. Aberdeen and Newcastle also saw above-average growth at 5.8 per cent and 5.7 per cent respectively.