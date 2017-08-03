Horse racing betting tips: Dods’ Kings to bring punters a Goodwood gift

Bill Esdaile

​GLORIOUS Goodwood has been a rollercoaster ride for punters so far and I’m hopeful KINGS GIFT can give backers a thrill in today’s opening 1m1f handicap (1.50pm).

In a week where we have seen 100/1, 50/1 and 33/1 winners, everyone is on the hunt for value and that’s what we’ll be getting with Michael Dods’ charge.

He finished a really good fourth behind Barney Roy in the Group Three Greenham Stakes back in April when narrowly missing out on a place.

The three-year old had no luck in the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot and was simply outclassed behind the impressive Brametot in the French Guineas prior to that.

However, he showed he still had the hunger at York in last month, when beaten less than a length back in third in a strong mile handicap at York.

He’s been competing in some very warm races and this drop in class and step up in trip will suit. His yard is on fire and the 10/1 with 188BET is simply too big to resist.

The progressive Addeybb looks the danger, having won two of his previous three starts, but he’s not guaranteed to stay.

Next up is the Lillie Langtry Stakes (2.25pm), a Group Three for fillies.

Regular readers will remember me putting up ENDLESS TIME in this season’s Yorkshire Cup, where she ran a cracker before tiring late on.

Last year she really matured, being placed in two Group Ones and winning the Lancashire Oaks.

I would put a line through her latest run in the Ascot Gold Cup, where she was thrown in at the deep end over a marathon trip.

Endless Time is the best filly in the race and stepping back in distance and grade will suit.

The daughter of Sea The Stars has form on all types of ground and Charlie Appleby’s horses are in very good form. She looks a good bet at 4/1 with 188BET.

Mick Channon’s Harlequeen showed promise last year, finishing third in the Oaks, but without a run under her belt this season she is likely to need this.

Following on from the fillies is the Richmond Stakes (3.00pm), a race that’s proved fertile hunting ground for winners of the July Stakes.

Despite having to shoulder a 3lb penalty, Ivawood (2014), Shalaa (2015) and Mehmas (2016) all landed this Group Two prize after victory on Newmarket’s July course and CARDSHARP looks a fair bet to make it four on the bounce.

The Mark Johnston-trained colt won in game fashion last time out, bursting wide out of the pack to lower the colours of US Navy Flag.

That form looks solid, with Royal Ascot winners Rajasinghe and Sound And Silence back in third and 11th respectively.

He’s a soft ground winner too and looks a very solid proposition at 10/3 with 188BET.

The same firm is offering money back up to £25 if your horse is beaten by a head or less on the Sussex Downs.

Headway, second in the Coventry Stakes, could be the main danger, while Barraquero is also likely to have his supporters.

The latter’s third to Tuesday’s Vintage Stakes winner Expert Eye is starting to look quite handy, but he’ll still have to improve to land a Group Two like this.

POINTERS

Kings Gift e/w 1.50pm Goodwood

Endless Time 2.25pm Goodwood

Cardsharp 3.00pm Goodwood