Bill Esdaile

IT WOULD be an understatement to say the last 12 months haven’t been exactly plain sailing for Barry Geraghty.

In July last year he broke his right arm at Market Rasen, in February he suffered a collapsed lung and seven fractured ribs at Kempton and then, to cap it off, he broke his left arm at Fairyhouse in April.

It’s been tough for the 37-year-old, but his injury woes will be forgotten if he can land this afternoon’s €300,000 Galway Hurdle for the first time.

And I think he can do as his mount TIGRIS RIVER looks to hold outstanding claims.

The six-year-old son of Montjeu is a course and distance winner and was an excellent fifth in this race last year.

This is always a rough event, but he showed an excellent attitude that day, especially for an inexperienced five-year-old.

You can be certain this race has been the target all year and he comes into it in great form, having won a handicap at the Curragh in June and then a hurdle at Bellewstown last month.

Joseph O’Brien also has his string in fine form, so there is very little not to like.

Owner JP McManus is throwing seven darts at this valuable prize, but Tigris River is clearly the number one contender and at 7/1 with 188BET he is fantastic each-way value.

The crowd will go wild if last year’s winner Clondaw Warrior can follow-up, although Ruby Walsh has deserted him for 2015 Melbourne Cup runner-up Max Dynamite.

Willie Mullins is a genius, and he’s already had a great week, but it would be some achievement to win a competitive hurdle like this with a horse who hasn’t run in over a year.

POINTERS

Tigris River e/w 4.35pm Galway