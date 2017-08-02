Ross McLean

Leicester City are finally poised to strengthen their striking options with the protracted £25m capture of Manchester City’s Nigerian international forward Kelechi Iheanacho.

The 20-year-old has completed his medical at the King Power Stadium and is set to put pen to paper on a deal which includes a £50m buy-back option for Pep Guardiola’s City.

Iheanacho, who netted seven times for City last season, has had limited first-team opportunities in the north west and made just one start for Guardiola in 2017, against Burnley on 2 January.

“I’m hoping he will be available for the game at Arsenal, but I am like every other manager at the moment,” said Foxes boss Craig Shakespeare. “I think we all find it frustrating but it is the current market.”

The potential signing of Iheanacho will represent a coup for the deposed Premier League champions, with Tottenham, West Ham and Monaco all linked with a summer move for the striker.