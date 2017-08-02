Ross McLean

Champion jockey Jim Crowley revelled in the torrential rainfall after piloting Here Comes When to a shock victory in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood.

Andrew Balding-trained Here Comes When, a 20-1 shot, held on by a neck to win the £1m Group One race from hot favourite Ribchester, who appeared to be battling back after fading in the deteriorating conditions.

Ribchester, victorious in the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot this season, received a boost with the pre-race withdrawal of dual Guineas winner Churchill, although Here Comes When prevailed.

“That was fantastic,” said Crowley. “Fair play to Andrew and [owner] Dr Hay for supplementing him and running him in the race. It was a brave shout and it’s really paid off.

“The rain came and he’s always been a very good horse on soft ground. Before the race I was ticking off the horses I didn’t think would go on the ground and I thought he’d definitely be in the first three.

“The weather has played to his strengths. It’s heavy ground and he just loves it. It’s nice for him to get his head in front in a race like that.”

Balding said: “He’s here for a reason. We were praying that we got the rain and it’s come in time. Jim gave him a great ride. He’s a very decent horse on this sort of ground.

“You look back through his form and he’s won two Group Twos before, he was fourth in this race a couple of years ago on ground quicker than ideal and he deserved to be in the field.”

Elsewhere, 25-1 shot Cool Sky triumphed in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Goodwood Handicap and Londinium claimed victory in the Better Odds With Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap.

Havana Grey sealed his fourth win in six starts in the Bombay Sapphire Molecomb Stakes, while Mark Johnston, who had saddled Londinium, also steered 12-1 chance Threading to a convincing success in the Markel Insurance Maiden Fillies’ Stakes.

Billesden Bess, at odds of 7-1, won the EBF Breeders’ Series Fillies’ Handicap.