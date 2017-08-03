Today's City Moves cover media, executive search and oil and gas. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Hambro Perks

Hambro Perks, the London-based company builder with over 30 companies in its portfolio, appointed Kate Burns as chief executive of the company’s new media division. After early successes at Alta Vista and DoubleClick, Kate paved her way as one of the best known internet advertising pioneers in Europe before joining Google as director of the UK, Ireland and Benelux. Most notably, Kate was Google’s first employee outside of the US, driving strong international success under her watch. Following Google, Kate was vice president and managing director Europe at Bebo, and then CEO of AOL Europe. During her time at AOL, she led an astonishing business turnaround, successfully re-strategising the business into an efficient profit making region. After a successful tenure at BuzzFeed, Kate ran her own consulting practice. For her new role, Kate will work alongside Dom Perks, co-founder of Hambro Perks to grow the company’s media division, overseeing companies such as SeenIt, Takumi, Mettr, The Dots, Compass and recently invested Blend Media.

Norman Broadbent Group

The Norman Broadbent Group, a provider of talent acquisition and advisory services, has appointed Paul Aldrich as managing director, financial services, within its executive search practice. Paul has 20 years of executive search experience working for boutiques and large global firms. His work has covered banking, asset and wealth management, and insurance across EMEA, APAC and the US. Paul has led searches for executives to run significant business divisions as well as executive management in risk, compliance, audit, finance, human resource management and technology, where he has examined the talent impact of emergent technology. In addition to executing executive search mandates, Paul has undertaken consulting work around aspects of roles and organisational design in talent management.

Animex

Tanzania-focused oil group Animex has appointed Aaron LeBlanc as chief operating officer with effect from yesterday and Brian Cassidy as head of legal effective 1 September. Aaron is a Geologist by background with 15 years’ experience in oil and gas exploration, development and operations. He has worked in western Canada, the former Soviet Union, Europe, north Africa, east Africa, the Middle East and south-east Asia. Brian is a solicitor with over 20 years' experience in the oil and gas industry, during which time he has worked in the UK, Azerbaijan, Singapore, Hong Kong, China and South Korea. Before working in the industry he practised law with Ledingham Chalmers, McGrigors and Clifford Chance.

To appear in City Moves please email your career updates and pictures to citymoves@cityam.com.