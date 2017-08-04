Rebecca Smith

Commuters have today been warned to expect queues of up to an hour to get on trains during the upcoming August works at London Waterloo.

The capital’s busiest railway station is one of many being affected by Network Rail works next month, as it undergoes an upgrade to increase capacity for another 45,000 passengers. A raft of platforms will be shut during the course of the month.

Read more: Uh oh: There's some major summer bank holiday rail disruption on the cards

And passengers have been warned there will be significantly fewer trains running across the South West Trains network.

Passengers on South West Trains have been sent updated estimates for queuing times, with those travelling from Esher and Hersham in Surrey facing waits of 30 to 60 minutes to board trains at peak times.

Clapham Junction commuters can expect to deal with queues lasting 45 minutes, with stations across the network expected to be much busier than normal.

Passengers have been advised to avoid interchanging at Vauxhall and Clapham Junction as queues will also be in place for those changing trains.

Expected waiting times at stations during busiest parts of the day: Esher - 30 to 60 minutes Hersham - 30 to 60 minutes Clapham Junction - 45 minutes Vauxhall - 30 minutes Waterloo - 30 minutes Wimbledon - 30 minutes Weybridge - 20 minutes Worcester Park - 20 minutes Walton - 20 minutes Woking - 20 minutes Kingston - 20 minutes Putney - 20 minutes Wandsworth Town - 20 minutes

When are the works happening? From 5-28 August: Platforms 1-10 will close

Adam Piddington, customer service director at South West Trains, said: “Asking passengers to queue outside stations is never a decision we take lightly but we do expect these works to cause some temporary inconvenience for our passengers and we want to be as honest as possible.

“We have carried out an extensive 12 month campaign to raise awareness of the works taking place and we ask passengers for their patience while these works are carried out which will provide extra capacity for the growing numbers of passengers who use this railway.”

Becky Lumlock, route managing director at Network Rail, added:

Doing major improvement work is always disruptive, so we’re providing these estimates on waiting times to make sure that passengers have everything they need to plan ahead. At the same time, we’re also continuing to advise passengers to travel earlier or later than normal to avoid the busiest times of day, or to consider working from home where possible. I fully appreciate there’s never a good time to close any section of the railway, but we’ll be doing everything we can to make journeys as smooth as possible, and passengers will see extra staff at stations who will be on hand to provide information and advice.

At the tail end of August, other work is going ahead too, with Euston affected by HS2 development, along with reduced service at the likes of Liverpool Street, London Bridge, Blackfriars, Paddington and Charing Cross.

Read more: It's official: This was the most complained about train company last year