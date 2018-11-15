Thursday 15 November 2018 10:08am

Work and Pensions secretary Esther McVey adds to growing list of Brexit resignations

 
Emily Nicolle
Ministers Attend Weekly Cabinet Meeting Ahead Of The Prime Minister's Visit To Brussels
Work and Pensions secretary Esther McVey has resigned from government (Source: Getty)

Esther McVey, secretary for the Department of Work and Pensions, has resigned this morning over the government's proposed Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union.


McVey's exit follows the departures of both Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara this morning. Additionally, junior education minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Brexit under-secretary Suella Braverman have stepped down.

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, McVey wrote:

"There is no more important task for this government than delivering on the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union."

"The deal you put before the cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum. Indeed, it doesn't meet the tests you set out from the outset of your premiership."


"I believed that we could still work collectively to honour the will of the British people and secure the right outcome for the future of our country. This deal fails to do this."

"We have gone from no deal is better than a bad deal, to any deal is better than no deal. I cannot defend this, and I cannot vote for this deal."

Sterling has now fallen from its high of $1.305 after May announced the cabinet's backing for her Brexit deal last night, crashing to $1.278 as of 10am this morning.

