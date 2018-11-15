Emily Nicolle

Esther McVey, secretary for the Department of Work and Pensions, has resigned this morning over the government's proposed Withdrawal Agreement from the European Union.

McVey's exit follows the departures of both Brexit secretary Dominic Raab and Northern Ireland minister Shailesh Vara this morning. Additionally, junior education minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Brexit under-secretary Suella Braverman have stepped down.

In a resignation letter to Prime Minister Theresa May, McVey wrote:

"There is no more important task for this government than delivering on the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union."

"The deal you put before the cabinet yesterday does not honour the result of the referendum. Indeed, it doesn't meet the tests you set out from the outset of your premiership."

"I believed that we could still work collectively to honour the will of the British people and secure the right outcome for the future of our country. This deal fails to do this."

Earlier this morning I informed the Prime Minister I was resigning from her Cabinet — Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) November 15, 2018

"We have gone from no deal is better than a bad deal, to any deal is better than no deal. I cannot defend this, and I cannot vote for this deal."

Sterling has now fallen from its high of $1.305 after May announced the cabinet's backing for her Brexit deal last night, crashing to $1.278 as of 10am this morning.