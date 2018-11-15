Thursday 15 November 2018 8:19am

Sterling falls as Theresa May receives her first ministerial resignation over her Brexit deal

 
Joe Curtis
Follow Joe
The British Prime Minister Confirms That Her Cabinet Back Brexit Draft Agreement
May secured support for her Brexit agreement after a five-hour meeting last night (Source: Getty)

Sterling fell this morning after a minister announced his resignation over the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal, which won the backing of the cabinet last night.


Shailesh Vara, a minister for Northern Ireland, informed Downing Street of his resignation this morning, saying the deal leaves the UK “in a half-way house with no time limit” on when it can fully leave the EU.

He told Theresa May: “We will be locked in a customs arrangement indefinitely, bound by rules determined by the EU over which we have no say.

“Worse, we will not be able to leave the customs arrangement unilaterally if we wish to do so. Northern Ireland in the meantime will be subject to a different relationship with the EU from the rest of the UK."

“This agreement does not provide for the United Kingdom being a soveriegn, independent country leaving the shackles of the EU, however it is worded.

“We are a proud nation and it is a sad day when we are reduced to obeying rules made by other countries who have shown that they do not have our best interests at heart.”

The pound came off its high of $1.305 after May announced the cabinet’s backing for her Brexit deal last night, falling as low as 1.297 in early morning market movements.

More to follow.

Tags

Related articles

EU calls emergency summit to vote on UK's Brexit deal
Joe Curtis
Joe Curtis | Staff

City reacts as UK and EU agree withdrawal agreement text
James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Brexit deal agreed by cabinet after 'impassioned' five-hour meeting
Owen Bennett
Owen Bennett | Staff