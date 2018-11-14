Felix Keith

Thirteen months ago the US men’s national team reached its nadir.

Needing just a draw against Trinidad and Tobago – ranked 99th among national sides – to qualify for the World Cup, the unthinkable happened.

Omar Gonzalez scuffed a horrendous clearance over his own goalkeeper and into the net after 17 minutes and 19 minutes later the USA were staring down the barrel of their most infamous defeat as Alvin Jones smashed in a wonder goal from 35 yards for Trinidad and Tobago.

Star man Christian Pulisic got one back with a high-class strike of his own, but try as they might the USA could not find an equaliser and 11 October 2017 went down in history as the day they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 32 years, with a Roman Torres goal for Panama in their qualifier against Costa Rica sending them to a first tournament instead.

Fast-forward to the present and the USA are still feeling the effects of that day as they attempt to move on.

The way they are doing so will be reflected in the line-up selected to face England at Wembley tomorrow, with just seven of the 23 players involved in that fateful night in the Caribbean still in the squad.

Clint Dempsey, Michael Bradley, Tim Howard, Jozy Altidore and Geoff Cameron are all no longer a part of the side, with coach Bruce Arena and his predecessor Jurgen Klinsmann also long gone.

Under interim manager Dave Sarachan the US men’s national team (USMNT) are attempting to rebuild from the bottom up. With creative fulcrum Pulisic – still only 20 but already the side’s stand-out player – back from a period which has seen him miss nine of the last 10 matches, Sarachan will send out a young and inexperienced side.

Sarachan himself arrives in a strange position, having been in temporary charge now for a year. The former indoor soccer player and perennial assistant coach has not been considered for the top job yet left in limbo as the US Soccer Federation ponders its next move.

But with little pressure and an exciting project in hand, the 64-year-old has accepted the challenge of starting afresh, calling up 50 players and giving 19 their debuts over his nine matches in charge.

Borussia Dortmund’s Pulisic may be the best known, and reportedly on the radar of Premier League clubs, but there are others for USMNT fans to get excited about - and England’s to watch out for.

Newcastle right-back DeAndre Yedlin and former Aston Villa goalkeeper Brad Guzan are the familiar names, but it is the young guns who offer hope that the side can climb from their current ranking of 23rd in the world, between Tunisia and Austria.

Timothy Weah’s name immediately jumps off the team sheet – and that’s because he’s the son of former Ballon d’Or winner and now president of Liberia George Weah.

Like his father once did, 18-year-old winger Timothy turns out for Paris Saint-Germain where he has risen to prominence over the last 18 months, having signed a professional contract and scored his first goals for the French club.

Schalke’s Weston McKennie, 20, is back from injury and could partner 19-year-old Tyler Adams of New York Red Bulls in the base of midfield. Romain Gall, 23, could make his debut, having impressed with 12 goals in 27 appearances this season for Swedish side Malmo, while former Bayern Munich midfielder Julian Green is also in contention.

In defence Chelsea’s Matt Miazga, 23, could feature, although he has been out of favour at loan club Nantes of late.

The USMNT have won three, lost three and drawn three of Sarachan’s matches in charge and with so much inexperience and little continuity they are hard to predict. But a year on from their lowest point England’s opposition have at least begun their regeneration.