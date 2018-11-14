Callum Keown

Former UBS rogue trader Kweku Adoboli has been deported from the UK after Home Office officials forced him onto a flight at Heathrow Airport.

The 38-year-old, who left Ghana at the age of four and has lived in the UK for 26 years, boarded a Kenya Airways flight to Nairobi, his legal team said.

Adoboli was convicted on two counts of fraud in 2012 after his unauthorised trading lost the Swiss banking giant £1.8bn – and in 2014 the Home Office issued him with a deportation order on the grounds that he was a foreign criminal.

He was released from prison in 2015 after serving around half of his seven-year sentence.

In September he was spared deportation just hours before his flight was scheduled to leave and then released from detention.

More than 130 MPs signed a letter urging Theresa May and Sajid Javid to intervene.

But on Monday he was again detained after a judicial review was once again dismissed by a judge.

He was moved from Harmondsworth immigration removal centre onto the tarmac at Heathrow Airport earlier today.

His friends and legal team said he was surrounded by five guards and boarded a flight to Ghana via Nairobi.

The Home Office said it could not confirm or deny that Adoboli had been deported.

Labour MP David Lammy criticised the move and its timing amid the final stages of a Brexit deal.

He said: “As the press is consumed by Brexit, the Home Office is about to deport Kweku Adoboli to a country he hasn't lived in since the age of four.

“This is a disgrace and brings great shame on the UK.”