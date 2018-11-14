Who are you and what do you do?

I am a cook who loves to travel, write, learn the ‘old ways’, forage for wild food and spend as much time outdoors as possible. I’m also the new executive chef at Pomona’s, a neighbourhood restaurant in Notting Hill.

Tell us about your new menu

It’s all about the story of the produce so my aim is to work with as many small British producers and suppliers as possible. I source our duck and Guinea fowl from just one farm in Devon, my milk and butter is from a small farm in Staffordshire and the burrata is London-made. Waste reduction and sustainability are at the core of our kitchen and we’re looking to remove all single-use plastic packaging by the end of 2019. In terms of individual dishes, the venison carpaccio and scallops with sweetcorn are two of our best small plates and the main course of guinea fowl with fregola and dates is already a best seller (and my personal favourite).

What’s your earliest food memory?

My grandma’s kitchen – the smell of freshly baked cakes and her pantry consisting of row after row of jams, pickles and preserves. I also remember her keeping a collection of glass pop bottles on the floor of the pantry – you could get a 10p deposit back when the ‘Pop Van’ passed by.

What’s the best meal you ever had?

It was by Kenny Atkinson at House of Tides, just before he got his Michelin Star. The whole dinner from start to finish made me smile – that’s what I want from food: happiness.

What’s your favourite dish?

To eat, I love anything Thai – the flavour balance is everything I love about food. To make, I really enjoy putting together our octopus dish – it features so many flavour and texture combinations, including smoky hazelnut mole, fresh granny smith apple and fennel.

What’s the best thing about the London food scene?

I like that it’s in constant flux – there’s always a new restaurant opening that’s bursting with new ideas and amazing, out-of-this-world food. But more and more we’re seeing sustainability come to the forefront of menus, which I think is a great thing for the industry, and the planet.

And the worst thing?

The fact that I’m stuck in the kitchen when other great restaurants are open, so I don’t get to go around and try them all.

What’s your favourite food-related anecdote?

Eating street food in Thailand and asking the chef what I was chewing on – I was told “There isn’t an English translation for it, and even if there was, you wouldn’t want to know!” I carried on eating it – it was really tasty, whatever it was.

Pomona’s new seasonal menu is available now. Visit pomonas.co.uk to find out more, including information about its event spaces, perfect for festive celebrations and private dining; Pomona’s, 47 Hereford Road, Notting Hill, W2 5AH