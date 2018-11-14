Mark Hix

Regular readers will have been following my series on zero-waste shooting, and over the last few weeks I’ve really started to experiment with my feathery harvest.

There are too many boring pheasant recipes out there for my liking, worst of all the dreaded roast pheasant. My advice is do anything except roast it: they tend to get dry even in the most skilled of hands.

So here’s my advice to liven up your old bird. The thighs are the best bit, with the drumsticks too fiddly thanks to needle-like tendons and only good for a soup. The carcass and breasts are great for making into escalopes and crumbing – with a fried egg on top – for a particularly good breakfast. Here’s how to make it.

Crispy pheasant and pear salad recipe (serves 4)

6-8 pheasant thighs, boned and skinned

200g or so of goose or duck fat

Salt and black pepper

10 juniper berries, chopped

3 cloves of garlic

1 bay leaf

To serve

Vegetable or corn oil for frying

Dove’s farm gluten free self raising flour for coating, well seasoned

50-60g buttermilk or yoghurt

1 ripe pear, peeled, cored and sliced

A handful of small leaves like pennywort, land cress or rocket

For the dressing

8-10 fresh or frozen blackberries

1tbs good red wine vinegar

4 tbs extra virgin rapeseed oil

Method