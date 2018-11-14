James Warrington

Dentsu Aegis Network chief executive Jerry Buhlmann is stepping down after nine years in the role, the company said today.

The advertising agency said Buhlmann will formally step down on 31 December, but will continue working in an advisory capacity.

He will be replaced by the company’s executive chairman, Tim Andree, who will combine the two roles.

Buhlmann was made chief executive of Aegis Group in 2010, and continued as head of the newly-formed Dentsu Aegis Network after Tokyo-based Dentsu bought the firm for £3bn in 2013.

“I am very proud of what the organisation has achieved in that time,” said Buhlmann.

“The highlight for me has been working with a group of very talented people and the impact we have been able to make based on strong team work, a supportive parent company and a dynamic culture.”

Dentsu Aegis, which has its headquarters in London, operates 10 network agencies in 145 countries worldwide. In October the company won a lucrative $300m (£232m) deal to handle Intel’s media activity.

Toshihiro Yamamoto, president and chief executive of parent company Dentsu, said: “From the start, Jerry has had a bold vision for Dentsu Aegis Network. His drive and leadership has ensured that Dentsu’s acquisition of Aegis Group plc has been an outstanding success.”

He said the company has doubled its revenue in the last five years from £1.8bn to £3.6bn, comprising over 60 per cent of Dentsu's total revenue.