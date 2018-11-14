August Graham

The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) today appointed a new deputy chief executive to take over ring-fenced bank Natwest Holdings.

Alison Rose, who serves as the chief executive of commercial and private banking, will take on the new role from the beginning of December.

She will continue in her current job while also deputising for chief executive Ross McEwan.

McEwan said: “Alison has been doing a fantastic job leading our commercial and private banking division and cementing our position as the UK’s biggest and best bank for business.

“Alison’s commitment and focus on our customers will also be a strong addition to board discussions and decision-making and this appointment is a reflection of that.”

Rose has been an executive at RBS since February, and has more than 20 years under her belt at the bank.

She has been accountable for the Coutts and Lombard brands since stepping up as head of commercial and private banking.

Before that Rose was in charge of of markets and international banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and she has headed up corporate coverage and client management, non-investment grade origination, and leveraged finance teams.

In September she was appointed to head up a government review into the barriers faced by female entrepreneurs.

Natwest Holdings was formed at the start of 2017 as RBS responded to new legislation that required essential and investment banking services to be separated.