Louis Ashworth

Who’s on the move today?

KPMG

KPMG has hired Jennifer Cooper as International Tax Director for the firm’s growing international tax team in London. Jennifer previously worked at professional services firm EY. In recent years she was based in both the UK and Silicon Valley, specialising in helping US-headquartered multinationals understand the changing UK tax environment. At KPMG she will be based in London, advising multinational groups on the impact of business change and tax change - including M&A, business integration, supply chain restructuring and BEPS.

Iwoca

Iwoca, one of Europe’s fastest growing small business lenders, is delighted to announce that Seema Desai has been named chief operations officer (COO). Seema joins a small but growing number of women at C-suite level in the fintech industry. As COO, Seema will scale the exceptional customer service that has helped propel Iwoca to the status of fastest growing business lender in the UK, according to the Sunday Times Tech Track 100. A passionate advocate of equal opportunities, she will also continue to lead Iwoca’s efforts to achieve greater diversity and inclusion across the fintech industry. Seema joined Iwoca in January 2017 as Head of People, developing the firm’s talent and organisational capabilities. Prior to joining Iwoca, Seema led the development of the innovative finance ISA at peer-to-peer lender Zopa as head of product. Prior to that, she helped members to drive financial inclusion in emerging markets at GSMA, the trade body of mobile network operators, before which she gained experience in traditional banking as head of retail savings products at HBOS.

NCP

Jonathan Scott, previously chief financial officer (CFO) of the UK’s largest parking operator, NCP, has become the organisation’s chief executive. The appointment comes as Jo Cooper steps down from the role in late-2018. Scott has been CFO of NCP since he joined the company in 2000. He has had key roles in its restructuring and stabilisation and has since been instrumental in the growth of the business and its return to profitability. He was also a central part of the management team that oversaw the sale of NCP to a partnership between leading Japanese car park operator Park24 and Development Bank of Japan in 2017. Prior to joining NCP, Scott was finance director at energy business Utilyx (now Mitie Energy) having previously held roles at TXU Energi and in the accountancy practice Ernst & Young (now EY), where he started his career. Scott has been succeeded in the CFO role by by Hideyuki Nagahiro.