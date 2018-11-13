Wally Pyrah

REIGNING Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton has finally found himself back in the limelight and in favour again with the racing-crazy betting public.

The Aussie pilot suffered a few reverses in the month of October, despite riding 13 winners from just 51 rides.

Purton pleaded that a lot of his horses were just in need of their seasonal runs, and would soon be firing on all-cylinders as the season progressed.

Unfortunately, the word patience is not in the Chinese vocabulary, and the ‘Zac-Man’ has found himself under increasing pressure to deliver at every given opportunity.

Everything changed at Sha Tin last Sunday, though, when the jockey rode a quickfire treble. In the minds of the locals, normal service had finally resumed.

Purton has his dance card marked in seven of the eight races at Happy Valley this afternoon, and at a track where he is the undisputed master, is capable of putting clear daylight between himself and his rivals in the jockeys’ title race.

Dark horse HURRICANE HUNTER could set the ball rolling in the six-furlong dash at 11.45am, especially after a couple of taking trials and blinkers being applied for the first time.

Well-drawn CHAMPION SUPREME went into the ‘black book’ after a highly encouraging seasonal run recently, and looks to have the 12.45pm at his mercy.

While last month’s Sha Tin winner BIGWOOD will appreciate the step-up to 1m1f in the 2.15pm and looks highly progressive.

Having already mentioned his chances when riding Country Star and Red Warrior, this could be a day for both Purton and his adoring fans to remember.

POINTERS

Hurricane Hunter 11.45am Happy Valley

Champion Supreme 12.45pm Happy Valley

Bigwood 2.15pm Happy Valley