Wally Pyrah

RACEGOERS at Happy Valley will be looking for another dose of double-delight when trainer John Size and jockey Zac Purton team up once again with progressive duo Country Star and Red Warrior.

In September, and again last month, the stablemates travelled to the Valley on the same afternoon and left their rivals gasping for air, much to the delight of their fanatical betting supporters.

It would be a brave man to oppose them completing their hat-tricks, but the handicapper has not been amused.

COUNTRY STAR who lines-up in the 1.45pm over six furlongs, has spiralled up 19lbs in the ratings for his two wins and the formbook suggests he faces a tough task against the likes of Cerefino, the speedy Extremely Fun, and Super Leader.

Visually, Country Star could not have been more impressive when putting daylight between himself and nearest pursuer Little Bird in the middle of last month, while the runner-up has franked that form by subsequently winning with his head in his chest over the track and trip last week.

Country Star is mapped to take up a midfield position during the race and should then use his impressive finishing kick to good effect down the home stretch.

RED WARRIOR, who races in the finale over the extended mile at 2.50pm, overcame a 7lbs penalty and the ‘coffin-box’ outside draw when scooting clear of his rivals over course and distance in a race which included three subsequent winners.

Purton only needed to draw the persuader once before the son of Holy Roman Emperor bounded clear down the home stretch and his jockey even afforded himself a long look at the large TV screen, which is someway from the winning line.

Another 8lbs penalty suggests this is not going to be easy, especially with in-form light-weight Land Grant guaranteed to force the pace early on.

The consistent Turin Redstar is reunited with Derek Leung – this partnership won twice last season – and top-weight Packing Dragon, who won from a similar mark over track and trip back in February, rates another danger.

However, the biggest threat could come from unexposed but potentially talented FAST MOST FURIOUS who races over the distance for the first time.

Formerly known as Seville Star when trained by Jim Bolger as a three-year-old, this good-looking chestnut gelding has already won twice at the Valley, although both victories came over six furlongs.

He recently produced an eye-catching run when stepped up in distance to seven furlongs at Sha Tin at the end of last month, coming from the rear turning into the straight and then dashing strongly to finish on the heels of the principals at the finish.

He is going to need some luck to help him overcome an outside draw, something which could also apply to jockey Silvestre de Sousa.

Nothing has gone right for the three-time UK champion jockey since he arrived in Hong Kong a couple of weeks back.

After riding a winner on the first day of his four-month contract, the Brazilian has subsequently found it tough going and is currently on a 22-ride losing sequence.

He needs to quickly find that winning formula again.

POINTERS

Country Star 1.45pm Happy Valley

Red Warrior 2.50pm Happy Valley

Fast Most Furious (e/w) 2.50pm Happy Valley