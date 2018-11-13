Germany’s Merkel calls for creation of European army

Louis Ashworth

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for the creation of a European Army, stressing that such an effort would not mean an end to the US-led Nato.

The announcement, marking a seismic change in the EU’s common defence policy, comes amid tensions with Russia and worsening relations with US President Donald Trump’s more inwards-looking administration.

Merkel told MEPs in Strasbourg “we have to work on the vision of one day creating a real European army,” drawing loud applause in the legislature but also boos from nationalist members.

The German leader’s call echoes language used by French President Emmanuel Macron, who last week called for the creation of a bloc-wide military force to “to protect us against China, Russia and even the United States of America” – prompting Trump to lash out, calling the proposals “very insulting”.

In her speech to the European Parliament, Merkel backed calls for pan-European defence planning, operations and weapons development, reflecting a willingness to respond to US demands that Europe handles its own security more, and reduces its reliance on America’s security umbrella.

The idea is likely to cause consternation among Nato leaders, who fear it could lead to a reduction in US military influence in the bloc. In June, nine EU member states agreed to form a joint-military force for rapid deployment during crises.

First floated in the 1950s and adopted as a cause by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, a European army is seen as likely to strengthen the global power of the bloc, which is an economic giant but has little geopolitical power.