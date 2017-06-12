Alys Key

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing promised further growth within the UK as the company revealed it has tripled direct spending with British suppliers over the last six years to £2.1bn.

Boeing's presence in the UK is now estimated to support 16,500 jobs among its direct suppliers in the UK supply chain. The firm itself directly employs 2,200 people in the UK, a number which has doubled since 2011.

The company said today that it expects to create several hundred more jobs through projects planned for the next few years. These include a new plant at Sheffield, a commercial hangar at Gatwick and the creation of a new RAF facility in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence.

Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe, said: "In the years to come, Boeing is committed to growing our engagement in the UK, working together with our employees, customers, suppliers and partners."

Presently 13 UK airlines use a total of 250 Boeing aircrafts between them, while more than 140 Boeing products are in service for the British Armed Forces.

