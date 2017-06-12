Just Eat chairman John Hughes has died

Lynsey Barber

Dr John Hughes, the chairman of Just Eat, has died following a short period of illness, the company said today.

"The thoughts of everyone at Just Eat are with John’s family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them," said Just Eat's interim chairman Andrew Griffith.

"John demonstrated exceptional leadership in his role as chairman and was fundamental to the successful development of Just Eat over the past five and a half years."

Hughes took a leave of absence at the end of April due to medical reasons.

He was previously vice president and chief operating officer at Thales Group and held senior roles at Lucent Group and Hewlett Packard. In 2011 he was awarded a CBE for services to telecoms in the Queen's new year honours list. He helped Just Eat go public in 2014.

Paying tribute to Hughes, Griffith said:

“Over the past three decades, John has been a leading figure in the international business and technology communities. He held senior executive positions at many of the world’s foremost technology businesses and more recently focused on advising and steering several of the UK’s most successful growth companies. As we saw in his work for several businesses and initiatives – public and private, commercial and not-for-profit – he passionately believed in the UK as a place to found, scale and list a company and he inspired a host of entrepreneurs to fulfil their own ambitions. We would like to pay tribute to his extraordinary talents, his many accomplishments, and his outstanding contribution to the business landscape.”

Hughes had taken on the role of chief executive after David Buttress announced he was standing down from the role in February. Griffith took on the role of non-executive chairman and finance chief Paul Harrison that of chief executive temporarily after Hughes took leave.