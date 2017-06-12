FTSE 100 7522.56 -0.06%
Monday 12 June 2017 2:19pm

Victoria station in central London evacuated due to fire alert

Caitlin Morrison
Victoria station has been evacuated and closed (Source: Getty)

Victoria station in central London has been evacuated and closed this afternoon, with a number of different explanations offered for the shutdown.

The station was cleared of passengers and closed due to a fire alert, a spokesperson for Transport for London said. TfL said tickets are being accepted on local buses and Southeastern services.

A TfL spokesman said the alert was triggered when "some dust from the construction work set off a fire alarm", and said the station should be reopening shortly.

However, witnesses said there were fire engines outside the station, and a BBC producer at the scene reported staff had said the station would remain shut for at least 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Railway said the station was closed because of disruptive passengers.

