Downing Street is refusing to confirm the date of the state opening of parliament as MPs arrive in Westminster for the first time since the General Election.

The Queen's speech has been planned for 19 June, marking the official return to business in parliament.

However, officials at Number 10 are now hinting it could be delayed, stating that the new leader of the House of Commons, Andrea Leadsom, would provide an update.

Any delay is unlikely to last more than a few days.

It comes with talks ongoing over a "confidence and supply" deal between the Conservatives and the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.

A deal between the two would allow for Prime Minister Theresa May to launch her agenda for the next 12 months, confident that it would progress through parliament.

A defeat for the Queen's Speech would be tantamount to a vote of no confidence in May's government.

May is set to meet DUP leader Arlene Foster tomorrow for further talks after the Prime Minister's officials were forced into issuing an embarrassing clarification on the status of negotiations this weekend.

Initial claims of a deal being reached were halted when the Unionists denied any agreement. And Downing Street was forced to restate its position, in a clarification which stated that details were still being "finalised".