Mark Sands

Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon will today issue a call for the government to pursue a "four nation" approach to Brexit planning, as hopes grow of a softer departure from the EU.

Speculation is rife that last week's election results may push Prime Minister Theresa May into changing her strategy for quitting Europe, although Brexit secretary David Davis has reiterated his commitment to the existing plan.

Scottish Tories leader Ruth Davidson is due in London today following her own call to "re-open" Brexit priorities and Sturgeon will add her own voice to the clamour later, demanding more collaboration with the UK's regions.

Joining SNP MPs in Westminster, Sturgeon will call for reforming including a cross-party Brexit advisory group to agree new positions for the UK.

Speaking ahead of the meeting of the new SNP parliamentary group, Sturgeon said: “In what is a very unstable situation for the UK Government, it is essential that time is taken to secure a consensus over the approach to Brexit negotiations.



“The Tories hard Brexit plan has been rejected and we cannot allow the Brexit negotiations to become hostage to the inability of either the Tories or Labour to command a clear majority. It is imperative that we now build a cross party, all government approach to Brexit that will protect all of our interests at this highly uncertain time."

It comes after the SNP suffered a bruising election, dropping from 54 MPs to just 35 and losing seats to Labour, Conservative and Lib Dem candidates, with the results interpreted by some as a rejection of Sturgeon's demands for second independence referendum.

Among the high-profile scalps were SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson and former first minister Alex Salmond, who both lost out to Conservatives.