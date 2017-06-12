Helen Cahill

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Arlene Foster, has slammed media reports about her party, calling them "downright inaccurate and misleading".

Foster will meet Prime Minister Theresa May tomorrow to discuss the details of a coalition agreement with the Conservative party.

However, a DUP-Conservative alliance has caused controversy due to the DUP's stance on gay rights. After the General Election, leading Conservative Ruth Davidson, head of the Scottish Conservatives, felt compelled to seek assurances from May that a deal with the DUP would not lead to any backsliding on gay rights in the rest of the UK.

The DUP is opposed to socially liberal policies such as same-sex marriage, and it is strongly against abortion.

Hitting back at the negative press surrounding the DUP, Foster said today that her party had been misrepresented.

Writing in the Belfast Telegraph, Foster said: "Some of the national commentary, and analysis about the party, and by extension its voters, has been downright inaccurate and misleading. I have no doubt over time those responsible will look foolish in the extreme."

She said that in the meeting with May she will be seeking a good deal on Brexit and looking to "agree arrangements that can provide the whole nation with good government". It is thought she will be seeking extra funding for Northern Ireland as part of the deal.