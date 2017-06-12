Mark Sands

Conservative election proposals will be reshaped in the aftermath of last week's General Election, Brexit secretary David Davis has confirmed, but an exit from the Single Market remains on the agenda.

The Tories lost a total of 13 seats at the election, losing the ability to form a one-party majority government in the UK.

And speculation is already rife that a softer Brexit deal may be possible in the aftermath of the election.

However, Davis this morning reiterated that the government remains committed to quitting both the Single Market and the Customs Union.

"We've made pretty plain what we want to do," Davis told ITV's Good Morning Britain.

"It's outside the Single Market but with access. It's outside the Customs Union, but with agreement. It's taking back control of our laws and borders.

"Those things are fundamental and we didn't just pull them out of the air. We spent 10 months devising that strategy."

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing with the Democratic Unionist Party over an informal alliance, and Davis has admitted the Conservatives must "prune" a manifesto that proved unappealing to the public.

Speaking on the Today programme, Davis said: "We are being given an instruction by the British people and we've got to carry it out."

He added: "That may mean that some elements of the manifesto will be pruned away."

This could include a continuation of the triple lock on the state pension, or axing plans to means test winter fuel benefits offered to pensioners, both of which would bring the Conservatives in line with DUP policy.