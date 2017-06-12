FTSE 100 7498.67 -0.38%
Monday 12 June 2017 9:47am

Rare stamp auctioneer Stanley Gibbons confirms it is considering a sale

Alys Key
Follow Alys
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Legal & General Investment Management to locate operations in Ireland
Priceless Sheet Of World's First Stamps, The Penny Black, Leaves UK For First Time
Stanley Gibbons specialises in auctioning rare stamp collections (Source: Getty)

Rare stamp merchant Stanley Gibbons has confirmed it is exploring a sale after confusion emerged over its status during the weekend.

The 161-year-old business said last week that it had received an unsolicited takeover bid from Disruptive Capital Finance, a fund run by former Borish Johnson advisor Edi Truell.

Read more: Sterling-priced gold jumps on hung parliament result

But Disruptive issued a statement on Monday saying it is "not making an offer", but had been in discussions with Stanley Gibbons "for some time".

Stanley Gibbons has now announced the appointment of finnCap to handle a review which could include a sale, and said it expects to invite other offers over summer.

Read more: Big buyout funds take advantage of frothy markets

Shares were down 12 per cent this morning to 11.2p following Disruptive's clarification that had not made an offer.

Related articles

This Picasso masterpiece sold for $45m last night
Alys Key
Alys Key | Staff

This flawless pink diamond has fetched a record-breaking price at auction
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Someone has bought candid Hitler pictures for £34,000
Lian Parsons
Lian Parsons | Staff