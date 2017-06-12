Courtney Goldsmith

Engineering giant Weir Group today announced it has acquired a leading oil and gas technology provider in Asia for $114m (£89m).

Weir, which has a strong presence in North America and the Middle East, said the purchase of KOP Surface Products expands and complements its portfolio while further strengthening its position to benefit from the recovery in the oil and gas sector.

KOP designs and manufactures wellheads, valves and other systems and services for the oil and gas industry. The Singapore-headquartered firm has a leading market position in Asia and an emerging business in the Middle East, employing around 450 people overall.

The Scottish firm acquired KOP from Norwegian-listed oilfield services investor Akastor ASA.

KOP generated an average of $117m in annual revenues in the three years ending December 2016 and is expected to generate revenues of $46m in 2017.

"KOP is a great company with a strong management team that we have admired for some time. It is a natural fit for Weir and extends our range of wellhead and other pressure control solutions," said Weir Group chief executive Jon Stanton.

"KOP's position in Asia also complements Weir's leading presence in North America and the Middle East and means our group is in an even stronger position to benefit as oil and gas markets recover in the future."

The deal is expected to complete in the third quarter of 2017.

Weir's share price fell more than one per cent at the market open. At the time of publishing, its FTSE 250-listed shares were down 0.79 per cent at 1,886p.

After struggling during the downturn in the commodities market, the pump maker has said it is on track for a strong recovery in 2017.