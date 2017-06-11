Oliver Gill

Goldman Sachs boss Lloyd Blankfein has been duped by the email prankster that has already embarrassed Bank of England governor Mark Carney and Barclays chief executive Jes Staley, it was claimed tonight.

The "Email Prankster" revealed on Twitter an exchange between Blankfein and alias Harvey Schwarz, who is actually Goldman Sachs' president and co-chief operating officer.

Read more: Mark Carney caught out by same email hoax as Jes Staley

Schwarz praised the billionaire on a tweet he had written as winning a humour award. "Trump will be so pissed," he said.

HOT OFF THE INBOX: Harvey Schwartz chatting to Lloyd Blankfein of Goldman Sachs.



What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. pic.twitter.com/9DvV4AcDJs — EMAIL PRANKSTER. (@SINON_REBORN) June 11, 2017

Blankfein responded with a seemingly guarded response in praise of China's infrastructure. Schwarz then laid on further praise, wondering if the Wall Street heavyweight had considered going to Las Vegas as a comedian.

"I'd settle for getting away with it," Blankfein responded.

The prankster made two further unsuccessful attempts to engage the Goldman Sachs chief executive under the Schwarz alias. Minutes later he confirmed on his Twitter account, @Sinon_Reborn, he had made up the humour award.

I made up the bit about an award. Naughty me. — EMAIL PRANKSTER. (@SINON_REBORN) June 11, 2017

In May, Carney became the second senior City figure to fall victim to hoax emails from the prankster after he was tricked into discussing a predecessor’s drinking habits.

Barclays boss Staley corresponded with the hoaxer weeks earlier, after he pretended to be an unhappy customer just hours before the lender's AGM.

Meanwhile, last week the email prankster conned Labour MP Diane Abbott into correspondence about a number of issues including recent performances on TV.

Read more: Barclays boss' bad week gets worse: Staley fooled by emails from prankster