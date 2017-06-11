Frank Dalleres

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton savoured a poignant victory at the Canadian Grand Prix after he cut world championship leader Sebastian Vettel’s advantage to 12 points on Sunday.

He led home Valtteri Bottas in a Mercedes one-two, with Daniel Ricciardo of Red Bull third and Ferrari’s Vettel fourth, having fought his way back from front wing damage that had left him stranded in 18th.

Hamilton’s 56th race win in Formula One came at the scene of his first, with that breakthrough success in Montreal occurring almost 10 years to the day earlier.

“There was a lot of time when I was up front reliving the memories of 2007, really being able to absorb the moment and enjoy the crowd,” said the Englishman, who has now won six times in Canada.

“It was still a challenge but it was a bit like the other races I’ve had here when it has been well managed from the front. I don’t know why Montreal has been so good to me over the years but I love driving this track.”

Vettel suffered damage to his car when being overtaken by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen at the first corner and pitted for repairs four laps later, but he refused to blame the Dutch youngster.

“It was contact, but three cars in turn one doesn’t work. I think he saw the gap so fair enough,” said the German. “He ran over my front wheel but you don’t do that on purpose because you can get a puncture.”

Verstappen retired early with a mechanical problem following his blistering start, while Force India pair Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon battled each other for fifth and sixth place.

Canadian Lance Stroll took ninth, earning the 18-year-old the first points of his fledgling F1 career in front of a home crowd.