Frank Dalleres

India captain Virat Kohli hailed his team’s performance after the holders thrashed a shambolic South Africa by eight wickets at the Oval to dump them out of the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

World No1s South Africa were dismissed for a meagre 191, putting on just 51 runs for their last eight wickets – three of which came via farcical run-outs.

India needed only 38 overs to surpass their victory target, Shikhar Dhawan hitting 78 and Kohli 76 not out as they joined England and Bangladesh in the semi-finals.

“Our bowlers bowled really well and the fielders backed it up,” said Kohli. “It was a complete performance in the field. We grabbed the chances that came our way.”

South Africa captain AB de Villiers admitted the manner of his team’s exit from the tournament had been “not ideal”.

“It’s disappointing, but credit to them,” he added. “We got something nice going until the run-outs, which cost us highly. We just came unstuck against a better team.”

India are likely to top Group B, meaning they would face Bangladesh in the last four on Thursday.

Sri Lanka play Pakistan on Monday, with the winners likely to meet England in Cardiff on Wednesday.