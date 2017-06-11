FTSE 100 7527.33 +1.04%
Sunday 11 June 2017 6:19pm

British Airways owner International Airline Group expected to be grilled at its AGM this week over the airline's IT meltdown

Shruti Tripathi Chopra
British Airways was hit by an IT outage last month (Source: Getty)

British Airways owner International Airline Group (IAG) will likely get a grilling at its annual general meeting (AGM) this week over the airline’s IT crash last month.

A system meltdown on 27 May led to travel chaos for 75,000 passengers after all BA flights from Heathrow and Gatwick were cancelled.

Willie Walsh, chief executive of IAG, last week blamed an engineer disconnecting a power supply for the airline’s IT failure. IAG has commissioned an independent company to conduct a “full investigation” into the IT crash.

Walsh added that the investigation would help IAG “to learn from the experience”.

Read more: BA owner IAG has just launched a new low-cost carrier, fares start from £99

IAG is also is facing calls to drop EY, the airline’s auditor, ahead of its AGM on Wednesday. Pensions & Investment Research Consultants (Pirc) has urged investors to vote against the auditor, which has advised British Airways since 1987, over issues regarding the auditor’s independence.

“There are concerns that failure to regularly rotate the audit firm can compromise the independence of the auditor,” Pirc said in a note.

IAG and British Airways could not be reached for comment.

