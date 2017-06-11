Retail power couple Chrissie Rucker and Nick Wheeler double profits

Helen Cahill

Retail couple Chrissie Rucker and Nick Wheeler have celebrated a doubling of their profits from their respective retail businesses, the White Company and Charles Tyrwhitt.

Accounts filed at Companies House show that the pair's profits jumped from £8.7m to £15.8m. The invesment company Bectin handles their holdings, which comprise Rucker's White Company and Wheeler's firm Charles Tyrwhitt.

Rucker set up the White Company, a business selling home and clothing goods, over 20 years ago. Wheeler started his shirts brand as a mail order service in 1986 while at Bristol University.

Profits at the White Company grew to £17.2m and it made sales of £184.3m.

Meanwhile, Charles Tyrwhitt's profits fell from £18.6m to £4.6m, but sales increased two per cent to £176.2m.

"The markets in which the group operates remain very competitive. The board remains focused on maintaining and improving the brands in all of its aspects, including product quality, product range and service offering," Betin's strategic report said.

"The business has plans to open further stores in the UK, in appropriate locations and to attract new customers to the brand."