City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Clarks

Clarks, the leading global casual footwear brand, last week appointed Paul Kenyon as chief financial officer. Paul Kenyon has held a series of senior financial roles, most recently as chief financial officer of Nomad Foods Limited. Prior to that he served as chief financial officer of Iglo Foods Holdings Limited. Before his time at the Iglo Group he held a series of senior roles at AstraZeneca. He was CFO for AstraZeneca’s global commercial business, senior vice president, group finance and for a period held the role of chairman of AstraTech, AstraZeneca’s medical technology subsidiary. His early career included a series of senior finance roles at Allied Domecq, and other positions at Mars Incorporated, and Courtaulds. Paul is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Paul will join Clarks in August and succeeds the group’s interim finance chief Mike Coley.

GFT

GFT, the leading provider of business, design and technology consulting to the financial services community, has appointed Andrew Rossiter as head of technology services across the GFT Atlantic Region, a senior hire that marks a key milestone in GFT’s strategy to provide clients with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and improved performance. Andrew brings with him a wealth of experience across financial services and technology spanning a 25-year career. He joins from ADS Securities where he was chief technology officer for the Abu Dhabi based financial services startup. Prior to this, Andrew spent eight years at Barclays Capital, working within the equities IT division. Andrew also co-founded an Internet start-up in 2000, building an online cross asset trading and risk platform taking advantage of a career covering many asset classes including FX, equities, rates, credit, exchange products and OTC derivatives with a particular focus on ecommerce platforms.

AppScatter

AppScatter, the leading app distribution and management platform, has appointed Clive Carver as non-executive chairman. A qualified chartered accountant, Clive has extensive capital markets experience having spent several years at leading financial services companies such as Kleinwort Benson and PwC. He went on to become head of corporate finance at the well-respected organisations Seymour Pierce, now part of Cantor Fitzgerald and William de Broe, which became part of ING Group. In 2006, Clive became a founding partner at FinnCap, helping to establish it as the leading broker to Alternative Investment Market-listed companies, and served as head of corporate finance until 2011.

