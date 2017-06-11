Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has launched her first reshuffle by confirming that Greg Clark will remain in post as secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Downing Street has also revealed that Liam Fox has retained his role as international trade secretary.

May had already confirmed that chancellor Philip Hammond, home secretary Amber Rudd, foreign secretary Boris Johnson, defence secretary Michael Fallon and Brexit secretary David Davis all retain their roles.

But the embattled Tory leader has also begun to reshape her government by handing a promotion to her former work and pensions secretary Damian Green.

Read More: Corbyn threatens May with a vow to amend Queen's Speech

Green, who also worked under May in the home office, will move into the Cabinet Office to serve as first secretary of state.

The role had previously sat empty during May's tenure, having previously been held by George Osborne during the Cameron premiership.

Although the role has has no formal powers, it is normally been held by top ranking cabinet ministers and confers some seniority over other secretaries of state.

Green will be replaced by David Gauke, who steps up from his role as the number two minister in Philip Hammond's Treasury.

Read More: Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill resign as Theresa May's advisers

In turn, Gauke will be replaced by Liz Truss who is demoted from her role as justice secretary to become chief secretary to the Treasury.

Leader of the House of Commons David Lidington has been handed Truss' old patch in the Ministry of Justice.

Despite coming under fire over business rates and a housing white paper, Sajid Javid keeps his job as communities secretary.

And Justine Greening will also keep her positions as education secretary and minister for women and equalities.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.