The iconic Ascot Racecourse reported increased profits of £5.1m for 2016, after income from Royal Ascot tickets increased 10 per cent.

Increased media rights income also boosted Ascot's performance, pushing turnover up by 6.7 per cent to £80m. The total prize money handed out for the different races at the course reached £12.4m, up from £11.2m.

The company also pointed to its "prudent balance sheet management", as net debt was reduced by almost £10m last year to £71.8m.

Guy Henderson, chief executive at Ascot, said: “The continuing growth in our international appeal is pleasing. In 2017, we particularly look forward to Royal Ascot being broadcast live across the US on NBC for 5 hours every day."

Plans for the next two years include a new enclosure at the course and the launch of AscotBet, Ascot's pool betting operation.



