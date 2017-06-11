George Osborne has not held back on his assessment of Theresa May's precarious position following a disastrous General Election result in which the Conservative party lost its majority.
The former chancellor and now the editor of the Evening Standard branded the Prime Minister "a dead woman walking" speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.
"It is just how long she is going to remain on death row," he said
George Osborne says Theresa May is a "dead woman walking" — and it's just a question of when she will gohttps://t.co/YtRxj7tGtH #GE2017 pic.twitter.com/HxDgilFpwn— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 11, 2017
There's no love lost between Osborne and the Prime Minister: she sacked him as chancellor last summer after succeeding David Cameron.
"I don't agree with that," said defence secretary Michael Fallon on the same programme when asked if he agreed with Osborne's assessment.