Sunday 11 June 2017 10:06am

George Osborne calls Theresa May "dead woman walking" after General Election backfires for Conservatives

Lynsey Barber
George Osborne was at the heart of the last Tory government as chancellor (Source: Getty)

George Osborne has not held back on his assessment of Theresa May's precarious position following a disastrous General Election result in which the Conservative party lost its majority.

The former chancellor and now the editor of the Evening Standard branded the Prime Minister "a dead woman walking" speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning.

"It is just how long she is going to remain on death row," he said

There's no love lost between Osborne and the Prime Minister: she sacked him as chancellor last summer after succeeding David Cameron.

"I don't agree with that," said defence secretary Michael Fallon on the same programme when asked if he agreed with Osborne's assessment.

