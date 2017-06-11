FTSE 100 7527.33 +1.04%
Sunday 11 June 2017 9:41am

"Tripe": Boris Johnson on leadership bid to oust Theresa May after General Election blow to Conservatives

Lynsey Barber
Boris Johnson Makes A Campaign Speech In The North Of England
Boris Johnson has dismissed reports of a leadership bid (Source: Getty)

Boris Johnson has branded reports that he is lining himself up as Theresa May's successor as "tripe".

The foreign secretary and former London mayor who famously backed out of running in last year's Tory leadership race, made the comments on Twitter, referring to reports in the Mail on Sunday that he is preparing a bid.

Close allies of Johnson reportedly told the newspaper: "It’s go-go-go for Boris".

"I am backing Theresa May," added Johnson. "Let's get on with the job."

May's position as leader of a now minority government is precarious after a crushing blow in the General Election in which it lost its majority. Two of her closest advisers, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, yesterday resigned.

Conservatives are currently in talks with the DUP to come to a deal about how they will work together. There is unlikely to be a formal coalition but a so-called confidence abd supply arrangement where the 10 members of the Northern Irish party back the Tories on a vote by vote basis to give it a majority.

