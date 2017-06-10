Joe Hall

Unseeded 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko tripled her career earnings after her shock win in the French Open final over world No4 Simona Halep.

The Latvian secured her first Grand Slam title staged a stunning comeback to win 4-6 6-4 6-3 after losing the first set and finding herself at 3-0 down in the second.

Ostapenko, who has never previously won a Tour level title, will bank a record French Open women’s singles champion prize of €2.1m ($2.4m) for the victory after having only previously earned $1.3m throughout her career.

She leaves Roland Garros having boosted her career prize money earnings by a hefty 85 per cent to $3.7m and as the first unseeded woman to win since 1933.

Tournament organisers increased the prize money on offer at this year’s French Open by €4m to €36m.

Yet the singles winner’s pay cheque has only increased by €100,000 from the €2m earned by Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza last year, with the biggest increases paid to players who exited in the early rounds.

In Sunday’s men’s final Stan Wawrinka takes on clay court king Rafael Nadal, who has won the French Open a record nine times.

The Spaniard has won $14.4m from his French Open career — representing just under 20 per cent of his entire career earnings of $17.2m.