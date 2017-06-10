FTSE 100 7527.33 +1.04%
Saturday 10 June 2017 4:22pm

In pictures: Anti-DUP protesters gather in London to pressure Conservative leader Theresa May

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk 10 habits of highly effective job seekers
Demonstrators Protest Against Conservative Alliance With The DUP
Demonstrators gathered in London to protest talks between the Conservative party and the DUP (Source: Getty)

Several hundred protesters gathered in central London for the second day in a row to voice opposition against the Conservative government's plan to form an alliance with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), according to reports.

People were gathered in Parliament Square before heading to Downing Street with anti-DUP and pro-Jeremy Corbyn signs, according to the Press Association.

Organisers like Stand Up to Racism and the Stop the War Coalition were said to be speaking to the crowd.

This comes after a petition to stop talks gathered more than half a million signatures in one day due to the party's hard-line stance on social issues like gay marriage and abortion.

Here are photos from today's demonstration:

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

Tags

Related articles

Meet the kingmakers: The top DUP figures propping up Theresa May
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

A petition to halt a Tory and DUP government has over 500,000 signatures
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

The Tories' chief whip is in Belfast for talks with the DUP
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff