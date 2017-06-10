Courtney Goldsmith

The UK has elected its most diverse parliament in history, with a record 52 non-white MPs compared with 41 in the last election.

Of the 52 MPs, 32 will sit on the Labour benches to make up 12 per cent of the party while 19 are Conservatives, comprising six per cent of the total party, according to the think tank British Future.

The Liberal Democrats will have one ethnic minority politician out of their 12 MPs, or eight per cent.

A record number of women were also elected in Thursday's General Election – 208, representing 32 per cent of all MPs.

In 2015, 191 women were elected, and prior to that, the number stood at 143.

But the milestones don't stop there.

According to Andrew Reynolds, political science professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a record number of 45 LGBTQ people were elected to parliament.

That's not just the highest number in Britain's history but in the world, Reynolds said.

First to know

45 out LGBTQ MPs in new British House of Commons. 19 Labour, 19 Tories and 7 SNP.

Global record

Details in Pink News shortly — Andrew Reynolds (@AndyReynoldsUNC) June 9, 2017

