FTSE 100 7527.33 +1.04%
Saturday 10 June 2017 2:12pm

Conservative chief whip Gavin Williamson is in Belfast for talks with DUP

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk Should you trust your own judgement when investing?
BRITAIN-POLITICS-EU
The Conservative chief whip, Gavin Williamson, travels to Belfast (Source: Getty)

A senior Tory MP is in Belfast today to talk with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Gavin Williamson, the Conservative party chief whip, will hold discussions with the DUP on "how best they can provide support" to the government, according to the Press Association.

The Tories failed to gain an outright majority in Thursday's General Election, leaving Theresa May reliant on the DUP.

The parties can work together through a confidence and supply agreement or a formal coalition deal.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister has declined to comment on the timing of any talks between the two parties.

Read more: No to hard Brexit, yes to Heathrow: Here's what the DUP want

Tags

Related articles

A petition to halt a Tory and DUP government has over 400,000 signatures
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff

Theresa May looks to form a new Cabinet and negotiate a DUP deal
Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

DUP website crashes as nation tries to find out who they are
Caroline Blennerhassett
Caroline Blennerhassett | Contributor