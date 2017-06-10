Courtney Goldsmith

A senior Tory MP is in Belfast today to talk with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Gavin Williamson, the Conservative party chief whip, will hold discussions with the DUP on "how best they can provide support" to the government, according to the Press Association.

The Tories failed to gain an outright majority in Thursday's General Election, leaving Theresa May reliant on the DUP.

The parties can work together through a confidence and supply agreement or a formal coalition deal.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister has declined to comment on the timing of any talks between the two parties.

Read more: No to hard Brexit, yes to Heathrow: Here's what the DUP want