Courtney Goldsmith

Could the UK be headed for yet another election this year?

With two recent General Elections as well as votes on Brexit, Scottish independence and party leadership races, it's safe to say some Britons are becoming exhausted by their democratic rights.

According to Ladbrokes, the likelihood of another General Election in 2017 is strong with odds at 2/1 while Betfair had odds on 7/5 for a second election in the second half of the year.

Read more: Theresa May's speech in full as she announces forming a government

With Theresa May's leadership as Prime Minister being called into question, odds of her holding her job were 1/12 on Betfair. Ladbrokes put her at 1/16 to be PM on 1 July.

Following her hypothetical resignation, who would be the likely replacement? Bookies have foreign secretary Boris Johnson at 10/1 or 11/8 to be May's successor.

Brexit secretary David Davis and home secretary Amber Rudd are 16/1 and 20/1, respectively.

Read more: In pictures: General Election results day, as it happened