An online petition to stop an alliance between the Conservative party and the Democratic Unionist party (DUP) has gained nearly 500,000 signatures.

Prime Minister Theresa May is reeling in support from the DUP, which won 10 seats in the General Election, after her Conservative party failed to gain an outright majority.

But the plan to team up with the party, which is the largest in the Northern Ireland Assembly, has drawn criticism from the public over its attitude towards issues like LBGT and women's rights, and climate change.

The DUP is officially opposed to socially liberal policies which the Tories have adopted in recent years, like same-sex marriage, while it is staunchly against abortion.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson was given an assurance by the PM that any deal with the DUP will not affect LBGT rights, and MP Ed Vaizey today played down fears that social rights would be lost in order to get a good deal.

“I don’t think we are going to go backwards in terms of social legislation, I think it’s part of our DNA now, it’s part of what makes us the great country that we are, and I’m sure the DUP understand that," he told the BBC.

The petition argues the PM is creating her own "coalition of chaos" by partnering with the DUP.

After it emerged the DUP would likely partner with the Conservatives in a minority government, the party's website crashed as Britons swarmed to access its manifesto online.

Founded by unionist firebrand Ian Paisley and now led by Arlene Foster, the party is also in favour of a Heathrow expansion and against a hard Brexit.