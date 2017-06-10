Half of the UK's MPs now went to comprehensives after General Election

Jasper Jolly

The proportion of the UK’s members of Parliament educated in comprehensive schools has risen above half for the first time, after a surge of new MPs in the latest General Election.

Comprehensive-educated MPs now make up 51 per cent of the House of Commons, up from 43 per cent of those elected in 2015, according to social mobility charity the Sutton Trust.

The new intake of 98 MPs was split between two-thirds educated at comprehensives and one-fifth at private schools.

Another 18 per cent of the 650 MPs in the UK went to selective state grammar schools, meaning more than two-thirds of MPs were state-educated.

Privately educated MPs are on the decline, accounting for 29 per cent of the seats, a fall of three percentage points since 2015.

The Conservative party has the most MPs who were privately educated: 45 per cent of Tories went to private schools.

Meanwhile Labour has 14 per cent of MPs who were privately educated, and 67 per cent who were taught in comprehensives.

Eton College was still by far the most prominent single school, with its 20 male MPs accounting for three per cent of Britain’s representatives. Millfield School and Winchester College were next, with five MPs each.

However, the privately educated are still massively over-represented in both the Labour and Conservative ranks. The independent sector educates around 6.5 per cent of the total number of school children in the UK, according to the Independent Schools Council lobby group.

Sir Peter Lampl, chairman and founder of the Sutton Trust, said: “MPs are still four times as likely to have been to a fee-paying school than a state school.

“If parliament is to truly represent the nation as a whole, able people from all backgrounds should have the opportunity to become MPs.”

North of the border the situation was very different, with the Scottish National party (SNP) made up of more than 88 per cent comprehensively educated compared to only six per cent not educated by the state.