Courtney Goldsmith

Tory MPs are calling for the Prime Minister to sack her closest advisers after a disastrous election result that ended with the Conservative party losing their majority.

Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, who worked as joint chiefs of staff in Downing Street before heading up Theresa May's campaign in the snap General Election, are under fire for being involved in some of the campaign's biggest mistakes, according to reports.

Hill was reportedly involved in internal rows, including one with Ruth Davidson, the Conservative leader in Scotland, while Timothy helped draft the Tory manifesto. Its failures, including the so-called dementia tax, have been cited as the turning point in the campaign.

Read more: Forget the outrage, Theresa May should not have U-turned on social care

The atmosphere in the Conservative Campaign HQ was said to have turned toxic.

Previously, the pair known as "Nick and Fi" were criticised for holding too much power and being too close to May.

Katie Perrior, former Downing Street director of communications, criticised their "rude, abusive, childish behaviour" in an article in the Times.

"For two people who have never achieved elected office, I was staggered at the disrespect they showed on a daily basis. I never hated them. I felt sorry for them and how they measured success by how many enemies they had clocked up," Perrior said.

Tory backbencher MP Sarah Wollaston said May cannot carry on with her "small inner circle of mostly unelected and discredited special advisers".

5. PM simply cannot carry on as if this is 'business as usual' with a small inner circle of mostly unelected & discredited special advisers — Sarah Wollaston (@sarahwollaston) June 9, 2017

Another insider told the Times: "The treated [this campaign] as a wearisome distraction. You wouldn't believe the complacency and hubris."

Heidi Allen, Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire, said the advisers' failures reflected badly on the PM.

Speaking on LBC radio she said: "Frankly, if a leader picks people who advise them so badly, and cannot see that they are being advised so badly, then that tells me, I'm afraid, that that's not the leader that we need.

"Clearly, they weren't the right people and therefore, by default, to me that means the whole leadership organisation just isn't functioning properly because it is not responding."

However, May has said she will focus on forming a government before considering any personnel changes. The PM is expected to choose the members of her cabinet today, ahead of Brexit talks which are scheduled to begin in a matter of days.